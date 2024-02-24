Alabama was demolished at its own game. The No. 13 Crimson Tide had no answers on either end of the floor for an elite No. 17 Kentucky team that was more than willing to pile on the points, crushing Alabama 117-95 inside Rupp Arena on Saturday. Kentucky cruised at home against an Alabama defense that put up zero resistance and committed sloppy turnovers which only added to the Wildcats onslaught. The Crimson Tide’s school record for points allowed is 122 against USC in 1970. Kentucky didn’t quite reach that mark, but its 117 points ties the third-most that a Crimson Tide team has ever given up and the most ever surrendered to a Kentucky team. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's blowout loss to Kentucky.

Boat raced

What little improvement Alabama had made on the defensive end in its recent conference games, went out the proverbial window of Rupp Arena on Saturday. It was never going to be a perfect display against an elite Kentucky offense, but the Wildcats got everything they wanted and more as Alabama lacked any sort of defensive pressure. Kentucky was a machine, averaging 1.53 points per possession. For context, Alabama has averaged just over 1.2 points per possession this season, which is one of the best marks in the country. Kentucky’s 58 points in the first half is the most Alabama has given up in the opening period of a game this season. The Wildcats shot 63.1% from the field and made 13 3s. Kentucky moved the ball with ease, able to drive and kick to open shooters or throw lobs to its forwards with Alabama out of position defensively On Friday, Oats said Alabama would be facing one of the most talented backcourts in the country. While it wasn’t ever going to completely shut everyone down, Alabama let everyone on Kentucky get theirs Saturday. Veteran Antonio Reeves finished with 24 points, five assists and two rebounds, while Justin Edwards led the Wildcats with 28 points, along with five rebounds. Off the bench, Rob Dillingham showed why his offensive bag has him flying up draft boards, tacking on 16 points. The Wildcats struck a better offensive balance between its outside shooting and inside scoring. A team will rarely take more 3s in a game than Alabama, but Kentucky piled on the outside shots shooting 24 3s compared to just 17 for the Crimson Tide. Kentucky also established a presence in the lane, despite forward Tre Mitchell being out with an injury. The Wildcats balanced its 3-point scoring with 44 points in the paint. 7-foot freshman forward Zvonimir Ivisic had 18 points off the bench. Oats’ side was outdone by a squad capable of executing his analytically efficient offense with a lethal arsenal of talent. Alabama managed to climb past its season average with 95 points, but failed to win a track meet with one of the nation's best offenses.

Unforced errors

It was never going to be a defensive masterclass for either side, but Alabama made Kentucky look much better than it's been on the defensive end all season. The Crimson Tide turned the ball over 16 times Saturday, including a spell in the first half where it scored five points and had five turnovers in 11 minutes, which helped ignite the Kentucky onslaught. The Wildcats played Alabama’s guards aggressively on dribble handoffs and catches, while the Crimson Tide looked uncharacteristically uncomfortable handling the ball. Alabama’s giveaways fed Kentucky’s lethal offense as the Wildcats scored 29 points off of the Crimson Tide's turnovers. In a game where on paper a few defensive plays could make the difference, Kentucky instead made Alabama's possession Mark Sears led Alabama in scoring and every bucket was hard-earned. Sears finished with 20 points and four assists and turned it over six times with a minus-19 box plus/minus rating. He picked up two early fouls and his rhythm looked disrupted from there, unable to be the catalyst for Alabama’s offense. After an outstanding performance against Florida when Alabama’s 3-point shot disappeared, Grant Nelson could not get anything going finishing with just 13 points and seven rebounds. Rylan Griffen never stopped shooting and scored 21 points, but on shot 2-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line. The Crimson Tide missed Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who would have helped alleviate some of the ball control issues Saturday. Wrightsell missed his second straight game with a head injury and no one for the Crimson Tide stepped up in his place. Sam Walters missed his lone 3-point attempted and finished minus-15. Jarin Stevenson, who started for Wrightsell once again finished with five points, two rebounds and three fouls.

Question marks away from home