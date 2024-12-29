The 3-pointer: Takeaways from Alabama's win over South Dakota State

Dec 29, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) jumps for an assist against South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Kalen Garry (10) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. | Photo: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball had no problem with its final non-conference opponent. What could have been a lazy Sunday afternoon game was anything but as Crimson Tide cruised to a 105-82 win over South Dakota State. Alabama (11-2) finished non-conference play winning eight of its final nine games and ended any hope of a South Dakota State upset with a barrage of 3s in the first half and sustained offensive rhythm while limiting mistakes in the second. Though the Tide struggled for portions of the game defensively, it managed to force Jackrabbits' turnovers and had one of its best scoring outings of the season to secure the win. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's win over South Dakota State.

First half blitz

In his first six minutes on the court, sophomore guard Aden Holloway attempted six 3-pointers. That may be the best summary of Alabama’s offensive pace Sunday. The Tide rained a barrage of 3s on the Jackrabbits and pushed the tempo all game. Alabama seemed to unleash all of its frustrating shooting outings through non-conference play so far on a helpless South Dakota State defense. The Tide went on a 21-3 run in one of its best offensive halves of the season. The Tide drilled 12 3s in the opening period Aside from a Nelson 3 that was ruled a 2-pointer for having his foot on the line, many of the Tide’s shots were from well beyond the arc. Coach Nate Oats has previously discussed getting players like Mark Sears more quality looks by having him set up off-ball from deeper in order to step into his shots. Sears and other Tide guards have taken that advice to heart and Alabama’s star finished with 20 points and five assists. Alabama cooled in the second half but was still relentless in attempting 3s and finding other ways to score. Four Tide players finished in double figures while Sears, Holloway and Labaron Philon all scored over 20 points. Holloway never stopped shooting and led Alabama with 26 points shooting 8 of 19 from 3-point range. "It's really nice," Holloway said of having the green light from Oats. "It's kind of crazy because he gets mad when I don't shoot and that kind of just throws me off and I have to take a second to be thankful and just go out there and play and do what I do. I'm just grateful that he instilled confidence in me and let me play my game." Philon also had an excellent day scoring, especially inside the arc. He made 8 of his 14 field goal attempts for 21 points. A few early 3s forced the defense to respect his shot and he took full advantage by attacking closeouts and scoring several crafty layups. Aside from his scoring, Philon continued to be productive on both ends, chipping in six assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals.

Tide tones down turnovers

Alabama also sustained its excellent play and fast tempo on offense without turning the ball over, something Oats heavily stressed ahead of the holiday break when Alabama gave the ball way 19 times against Kent State. The Tide finished with a season-low six turnovers. Though the Tide cooled off from deep in the second half, it continued to play much more disciplined basketball than in previous games this season. South Dakota State managed just two points off of Alabama's limited mistakes and its sustained offense led to his second-highest-scoring outing of the season. A few players have gotten in the habit of leaving their feet to make a pass after driving the lane, which has resulted in careless giveaways this season. That wasn’t the case Sunday, as Alabama moved well off-ball and players were able to hit the open man even after leaving their feet to make a pass. Instead of driving into a wall of defenders with reckless abandon, Alabama was clinical in possession and found ways to get to the free-throw line in the second half. Alabama only got to the charity stripe once in the first half but made 11 of 15 free throws in the second half.

Mixed bag defensively

Unlike against Kent State, Alabama’s shooting barrage helped carry it to victory Sunday, but the Tide was unable to match its effort on defense against the Golden Flashes and South Dakota State was able to find some scoring rhythm of its own. The Tide struggled to limit second-chance opportunities in the first half, surrendering nine offensive rebounds which turned into 10 points for the Jackrabbits. Alabama was better on the defensive glass in the second half surrendering four offensive boards. South Dakota State hung around with Alabama on the boards overall, however, and scored 16 second-chance points. It’s rare to see Mouhamed Dioubate outdone on the boards. The 6-foot-9 sophomore had a productive outing once again with 11 rebounds but was bested by South Dakota State center Oscar Cluff, who had 15 boards and 21 points in 24 minutes. For the second time in three games, Alabama once again struggled to contain its opponent's best scorer. South Dakota State didn’t hit as many 3s as the Tide but was lethally accurate with its opportunities. The Jackrabbits finished 42.3% from beyond the arc, with a few makes coming on 3-point heaves late in the shot clock after a strong defensive possession from the Tide. After holding South Dakota State to 0.91 points per possession in the first half, the Jackrabbits averaged 1.25 in the second half and outscored the Tide 49-48. Where Alabama was the strongest defensively was in the turnover department. While South Dakota State showed some efficient scoring, Alabama also forced 14 Jackrabbits turnovers, which the Tide turned into 24 points. Dioubate had three steals himself to go along with six points and three steals. He was plus-22 in 18 minutes and continues to be a crucial piece defensively and on the glass for Alabama. Philon and Chris Youngblood also chipped in with two steals apiece.

