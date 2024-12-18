The 3-pointer: Takeaways from Alabama's matchup against North Dakota

Alabama coach Nate Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network at halftime of Alabama’s 97-90 win over North Dakota that he watched his team miss free throws during warm-ups. It was a sign that the Crimson Tide was not ready to play. Outside of a 20-3 run during the second half, that remained largely the fact as the Crimson Tide was pushed to the brink by a fearless North Dakota side that overcame said second-half Alabama run and hung around until the dying embers. Alabama coach Nate Oats managed to steer his side to a victory thanks to a correction of first-half mistakes and despite an outstanding effort from the Fighting Hawks' best player. Tide forward Grant Nelson also stepped up massively in return to his home state to help the Tide survive a scare on the road. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s matchup against North Dakota

Sloppy start

Alabama did its best to spoil the homecoming parade for Grant Nelson in the first half. Instead of the Tide silencing a small, but still rowdy North Dakota crowd, it was the Fighting Hawks that set the tone to start, forcing a turnover on Alabama’s first possession, one of 14 Tide giveaways Wednesday. By the under-12 timeout, Alabama was averaging just 0.7 points per possession, while the Fighting Hawks were at a 1.18. North Dakota matched Alabama’s pace and hit shots, especially from beyond the arc. The Fighting Hawks finished the game shooting 41.5% from 3 on 35 attempts. Turnover issues continue to plague Alabama offensively and its issues were exacerbated in an unusual road environment Wednesday night. Alabama came in averaging 12.7 turnovers per game. While not great, the Tide has shown it can overcome those performances in previous games. Alabama was ultimately able to do so again but passed its season average in the dying embers of the first half when Mark Sears threw the ball out of bounds while attempting to kick it out to South Florida transfer Chris Youngblood. It was Alabama’s 13th turnover of the half and ensured that the hosts would take a surprising lead into halftime. Many of the Tide’s giveaways were unforced errors caused by dribbling into traffic and a lack of a plan when a player either got off his feet or drove toward the rim into a sea of defenders with no plan to move the ball.

Alabama adjusts despite failed assignment

Alabama knew who it needed to stop Wendesday. To say it failed to do so is an understatement. The Tide did not understand and overlooked the assignment for North Dakota star guard Treysen Eaglestaff. The leading scorer in the Summit League had 14 points on 14 made field goals in the opening period. He went on to set a new career-high with 40 points, practically keeping North Dakota in the game single-handley. No matter what or who Alabama seemed to throw at Eaglestaff, it didn’t contain the sharpshooting guard. The Tide threw different defensive looks at him and kept him quiet for nearly nine minutes before he exploded in the closing stages of the final period. Eaglestaff made it a 91-88 game with his 40th point, a stepback 3 after getting Labaron Philon to bite on a pump fake before drilling a 3. His play all game energized the home side, which battled hard in the hustle play areas of the game. North Dakota matched Alabama with 16 offensive rebounds and averaged 1.23 points per possession. The Tide managed to prevent a scare on the road from turning into a blowout led by Eaglestaff by cleaning up its turnovers in the second half. While North Dakota hung around with its outstanding shooting on the offensive end, the Fighting Hawks forced just one Alabama turnover in the final 20 minutes. Alabama also took better advantage on the offensive glass, despite surrendering its fair share of rebounds. The Tide turned its nine offensive boards into 16 second-chance points after failing to capitalize on its presence around the rim in the first half.

Grant Nelson vs. The World

Alabama’s starting forward got a loud cheer from everyone in the building when his name was called last for Alabama’s lineup. With plenty of family and friends in the stands, Nelson was Alabama’s best player back in his home state. The Tide needed every one of Nelson’s 23 points Wednesday night to lift the Tide past the spoil-seeking Fighting Hawks. Nelson finished his night with a double-double adding 10 rebounds along with two assists. Just like he was for Just like he was for three seasons at South Dakota State, Nelson was a nightmare for North Dakota to deal with. The Fighting Hawks simply had no answer for him on the glass or in the paint. He swatted a shot back to Fargo, North Dakota in the first half — one of three blocks Wednesday — and made two clutch free throws to give Alabama a four-point lead in the final 90 seconds of the game. On top of Nelson’s effort in his return home, the Tide also got a few gritty contributions from its supporting cast. Houston Mallette made huge effort plays throughout the second half and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and a plus-14 box plus-minus rating. Sears matched Nelson's output with 23 points of his own and Labaron Philon once again had a strong performance in a road game for Alabama with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

Alabama final stats

