The 3-pointer: Takeaways from Alabama basketball's win over Arkansas State
Alabama needed a get right game after two losses in its last three matchups.
Ahead of a three game gauntlet that includes a matchup with the AP's new No. 1 team Arizona, the Crimson Tide got right on both sides of the ball in its 89-65 win over Arkansas State on Monday.
An early run gave Alabama the lead and the Crimson Tide dominated from there. Alabama coach Nate Oats was able to give his rotation players some important minutes as they continue to develop.
Here are three takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s win over the Red Wolves:
Energetic defense
Alabama went on a 12-0 run early in the first half by forcing four Red Wolves turnovers in the first four minutes and never looked back.
The Crimson Tide played with energy on the defensive end and shut down any threat of an Arkansas State upset quickly. Alabama forced 15 Red Wolves turnovers, which it turned into 27 points for its offense.
Oats rotated players frequently as the Crimson Tide’s lead grew, and defensive energy was maintained up and down Alabama’s lineup. Oats has been looking for a complete game from his team on the defensive end and the Crimson Tide made strides to achieving that Monday.
"In the first half we were pretty good," Oats said. "Our second half defense has been a consistent problem for us all year, that it's not quite there when we get tired. So it was closer than we've been."
Alabama played with active hands on defense to make the Red Wolves uncomfortable. Grant Nelson performed well as a stopper in the paint, which is a promising sign for the Crimson Tide going forward. Nelson finished with 12 points, two assists, one rebound, a block and a steal.
While the Alabama didn’t have a decisive advantage on the glass, its forwards all made strong contributions on the defensive end. Mohamed Wague had his best outing of the season finishing with three blocks and four steals to go along with 12 points, seven rebounds and an assist.
Making it rain
Alabama could hardly miss from 3-point range Monday.
The Crimson Tide’s red-hot shooting against the Red Wolves is probably best personified by Mouhamed Dioubate’s triple with just over five minutes left in the first half. His first collegiate 3 took a huge bounce off the back iron, rolled off the top of the backboard and fell through the hoop to the shock of everyone inside Coleman Coliseum.
It was one of 13 triples for Alabama. The Crimson Tide shot 42% from beyond the arc against the Red Wolves.
Alabama moved the ball extremely well against Arkansas State’s 1-3-1 zone. Mark Sears once again filled both a scoring and facilitating role at different times for Alabama, driving into the lane to draw in help defenders before kicking it out to an open teammate.
Sears hit his fair share of 3s, too, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, six assists and a steal and has now surpassed 1,500 points in his career. Aaron Estrada passed the 1,600 career points milestone Monday and finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
When it wasn’t Alabama’s starting guards knocking down triples, the rest of the Crimson Tide kept its hot shooting going. Jarin Stevenson was especially productive off the bench, knocking down two 3s and finished with 13 points, four rebounds and a block.
Blue-Collar guard play
While Alabama continues to find its presence in the paint, Oats has given his guards praise for their willingness to rebound and help make scrappy plays against bigger players in the lane.
That was personified by a couple of Alabama's reserve guards who helped lead the Crimson Tide on the glass against the Red Wolves. In just 13 minutes off the bench, Davin Cosby Jr. finished as the Crimson Tide's third leading rebounder with five boards along with nine points and an assist.
"Just let the game come to me that's always how I always feel, that's always how I played growing up." Cosby said. "Defense and grabbing those rebounds, transitions, that's how we play."
Cosby impressed as a substitute for the Crimson Tide, taking advantage of an opportunity for more minutes with Nick Pringle suspended. Cosby was a spark plug from deep, knocking down three triples against the Red Wolves. Oats said Cosby is progressing nicely into a dependable piece off the bench for Alabama.
"His attitude's unbelievable," Oats said. "He's all about the right thing. I've said it before he's a kid you really want to try to get minutes for we just gotta get him better on defense."
Oats said if Alabama's players who are lower in the rotation perform well on defense they'll see more action. Fellow Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. certainly seemed to understand that with his play Monday. He finished the game with just three points, but added four rebounds two assists and a steal and earned a +19 box plus minus rating.