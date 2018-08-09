The following is from Kyle Henderson's fall camp journal on Alabama Football



Three Things We’ve Learned

1. Sophomores aplenty

Alabama played over 13 true freshmen last season and while the sophomore is short for sophomoric, this talented class already features some of the best players in the country that will start in 2018 for Alabama. Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has looked polished and is 100 percent after his spring hand injury. In fact, Las Vegas has dubbed Tagovailoa with odds of -250 (71.4 percent) to be the starter against Louisville on Sept 1.

Other sophomore starters for Alabama could include DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs, all which saw a significant time at receiver as true freshmen. On the right side of the offensive line, Jedrick Wills looks to be pushing for the starting spot at right guard and Alex Leatherwood the same at right tackle. That is six offensive starters (could be) that are just second-year players.

On the defensive side of the football, Quinnen Williams is a redshirt sophomore taking over for first-round draft pick Da’Ron Payne, Dylan Moses will start at the Will position at linebacker, and Xavier McKinney is pushing to start at strong safety. In total, Alabama could start nine sophomores and remember, the Crimson Tide will likely start a red-shirt kicker in Joseph Bulovas along with true freshman punter Skyler Delong.

2. The strength of the team is at Running Back

While all the noise has been focused on the quarterback position, Alabama has been a program primed off their power run game and dominate running backs. This year, Alabama has four running backs that could likely make a push for the starting position anywhere in the Nation, that is how deep the backfield is. Damien Harris enters his senior year trying to be Alabama’s first ever back to rush for 1,000-yards in three consecutive seasons, Sophomore Najee Harris..

