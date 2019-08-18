Today, we will examine where Alabama currently stands by providing three things we learned, two questions and one prediction based on what we’ve seen from fall camp.

Alabama has made it through two scrimmages and now has six more practices before it begins game-week preparations for its season opener against Duke on Aug. 31.

There’s no award for offseason MVP, but if there was Mac Jones would find himself among the favorites to claim the honor. Instead, the redshirt sophomore will have to settle for a solidified standing inside of Alabama’s quarterback room.

Jones continued to pull away from Alabama’s other options behind starter Tua Tagovailoa, putting in another impressive display Saturday afternoon. While the team doesn’t release stats from its scrimmages, sources in attendance told BamaInsider that Jones was able to lead the Crimson Tide down the field on multiple occasions.

“Well Mac is way ahead of the other guys,” Saban said. "He's been here in the program for a couple of years. He knows the offense. He's really smart. He makes good decisions for the most part.

“The big thing we've been trying to get him to do is when he doesn't make a good play, don't hang on to it, go to the next play. He's done a much better job of that. He's been very productive in both scrimmages we've had. He really has. So he got some opportunities with the first team today. We gave him some opportunities last week with the first team.”