TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the SEC’s longest-running consecutive series will conclude over the weekend as No. 12 Alabama travels to Mississippi State on Saturday for an 8 p.m. CT kickoff inside Davis Wade Stadium. The game will mark the 75th straight season the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have met on the gridiron, a streak that will be snapped next year due to the SEC’s new division-less model.

Alabama (3-1, 1-0) has won its last 15 games against Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2) and is a 14.5-point favorite heading into this weekend’s matchup.

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into Saturday’s game.