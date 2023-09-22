TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has its quarterback, now it needs to find some momentum. After officially renaming Jalen Milroe as its starter behind center, the Crimson Tide will hope the redshirt sophomore can spark its struggling offense as it enters SEC play.

Following a sloppy 17-3 victory at South Florida last week, No. 13 Alabama (2-1) begins its conference slate by welcoming No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide has won its last seven SEC openers dating back to 2016. Ole Miss was the last team to beat Alabama to begin conference play, handing the Tide a 43-37 defeat inside Bryant-Denny Stadium during Week 3 of the 2015 season.

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into Saturday’s game.