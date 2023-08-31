We’ve survived an offseason of speculation and the majority of an opening game week without a depth chart. Alabama fans, go ahead and pat yourself on the back. You’ve made it. College football has returned to Tuscaloosa.

No. 4 Alabama will open its season Saturday as it welcomes Middle Tennessee State for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Heading into the matchup, TideIllustrated is ready to roll out its first 3-2-1 of the season as we take a look at three things to watch, two questions and one prediction for the game.