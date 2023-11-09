TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 8 Alabama’s playoff picture might remain hazy for a few more weeks, but a win this weekend will allow it to check off one of its postseason goals.

The Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 in the SEC) can clinch the SEC West with a win at Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) as the two teams are set to square off Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in Lexington. A loss from No. 9 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1), which plays at No. 2 Georgia (9-0, 6-0) later in the day, would also punch the Tide’s ticket to Atlanta. However, if the Tide is going to keep its national title hopes alive, it’ll have to handle its own business from here on out.

Saturday’s game will mark Alabama’s first trip to Lexington since 2013. The Crimson Tide holds a 32-2-1 record against the Wildcats and has won the last seven games between the two schools. Alabama is currently a 10.5-point favorite for Saturday’s matchup, according to Ceasars Sportsbook.

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into the game.