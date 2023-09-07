Alabama’s season-opening blowout over Middle Tennessee State provided plenty of reason for optimism, but the Crimson Tide’s first real test will come this weekend.

After months of anticipation, No. 3 Alabama will welcome No. 11 Texas to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from Tuscaloosa as the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns will take center stage as the nation’s top showcase.

Alabama narrowly escaped its trip to Austin, Texas last season, coming away with a 20-19 victory thanks to a heroic drive from Bryce Young and a last-minute field goal from Will Reichard. The Crimson Tide is currently a 7-point favorite for the matchup. However, a high-powered Texas offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Xavier Worthy should be more than capable of pulling off the upset.

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into the matchup.