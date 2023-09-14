TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time this season, Alabama is hitting the road. Following its loss to Texas last week, the No. 10 Crimson Tide (1-1) will travel to Tampa to take on South Florida (1-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Raymond James Stadium.

The matchup will be the first in a two-for-one series between the schools as Alabama will host South Florida next season as well as in 2026. The Crimson Tide won the only meeting between the two programs, beating the Bulls 40-17 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2003.

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into Saturday’s game.