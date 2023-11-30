Alabama kept its playoff hopes alive by surviving an Iron Bowl scare over the weekend. However, the No. 8 Crimson Tide will still have to make an unprecedented climb if it wants to reach the top four by the time the College Football Playoff field is decided Sunday.

Fortunately for Alabama, it will have a golden opportunity to impress the committee as it takes on top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama (11-1, 8-0 in the SEC) is a rare underdog in the matchup as Georgia (12-0, 8-0) is a 6-point favorite, according to the Ceasers Sportsbook. The Bulldogs have won an SEC-record 29 straight games. However, Alabama was the last team to take them down, coming away with a 41-24 victory in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into Saturday’s game.