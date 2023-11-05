After a historically great 2022-23 campaign, Alabama men’s basketball returned just three rotation players and has a very different look this season.

The Crimson Tide's roster is loaded with transfers, boasts a promising freshman class and expectations remain high this season. While it might not be the overwhelming success story that last season’s team was, the Crimson Tide certainly has enough talent to return to the Big Dance and continue to stay near the top of the SEC.

Alabama begins its season against Morehead State at 8 p.m. Monday at Coleman Coliseum. Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction before the Crimson Tide’s season gets underway.



