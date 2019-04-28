News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-28 04:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: Recapping Alabama Football in the NFL Draft

Lvuio5gjakp9ebomlcin
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: Quinnen Williams of Alabama reacts after he was picked #3 overall by the New York Jets during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram

Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us

Give a Rivals Gift | Refer a friend promo

The Alabama Crimson Tide sent a total of 10 players to the NFL Draft including three first-round picks. Today, we recap the NFL draft with a 3-2-1, where we will provide three things we've learned, ask two questions, and make one strong prediction. This a premium feature available to subscribers, if you are not a current premium subscriber, sign up here for a free-30-days.

Three Things We've Learned 

1. Alabama has sent 28 players in the first round since 2010

Thursday night, Quinnen Williams went No. 3 overall to the New York Jets. “I can’t wait to get to work,” said Williams who earned the Outland Trophy last year with 19.5 tackles for a loss. Williams was the second defensive linemen to go in the draft following Ohio State’s Nick Bosa who went No. 2 overall to San Francisco.

Alabama tackle Jonah Williams went No. 11 overall to Cincinnati. “The things we liked about Jonah were that he played tackle for three years at one of the premier universities in college football and played against some of the best competition every day and every weekend,” said Bengals head coach Zach Taylor. Williams is the first offensive linemen selected in the first round from Alabama since 2016 when Indianapolis selected Ryan Kelly with the 18th overall pick.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs was selected by the Raiders at No. 24. Jacobs who ran for just 640-yards with 11 touchdowns, was the first running back selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“The explosion and quickness that he brings and remember, when you play for John Gruden as a running back you have to pass block and catch the football,” said Raiders beneral manager Mike Mayock during his first round press conference when asked about Jacobs. “This is a three-down back. He’s explosive, he’s tough, we’ve watched him pass protect, and he’s got really good natural hands and brings some great versatility on the offensive side.”

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}