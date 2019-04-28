1. Alabama has sent 28 players in the first round since 2010



Thursday night, Quinnen Williams went No. 3 overall to the New York Jets. “I can’t wait to get to work,” said Williams who earned the Outland Trophy last year with 19.5 tackles for a loss. Williams was the second defensive linemen to go in the draft following Ohio State’s Nick Bosa who went No. 2 overall to San Francisco.

Alabama tackle Jonah Williams went No. 11 overall to Cincinnati. “The things we liked about Jonah were that he played tackle for three years at one of the premier universities in college football and played against some of the best competition every day and every weekend,” said Bengals head coach Zach Taylor. Williams is the first offensive linemen selected in the first round from Alabama since 2016 when Indianapolis selected Ryan Kelly with the 18th overall pick.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs was selected by the Raiders at No. 24. Jacobs who ran for just 640-yards with 11 touchdowns, was the first running back selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“The explosion and quickness that he brings and remember, when you play for John Gruden as a running back you have to pass block and catch the football,” said Raiders beneral manager Mike Mayock during his first round press conference when asked about Jacobs. “This is a three-down back. He’s explosive, he’s tough, we’ve watched him pass protect, and he’s got really good natural hands and brings some great versatility on the offensive side.”