Monday was “depth chart day” as Alabama revealed where its players stand at their respective positions for the only time this season. While the depth chart answered a few questions, there are still a few battles remaining leading up to the Crimson Tide’s season-opener against Duke on Saturday.

Alabama is never shy to use a slash or an “or” on its depth chart, and this year was no different. Monday’s depth chart included nine positions with co-starters, including three on the offensive line alone.



While Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr. were the sole starters at the left and right tackle positions respectively, all three of Alabama’s interior slots are undecided. Emil Ekiyor Jr. was listed as a co-starter with Evan Neal at left guard, while Chris Owens shared the starting center role with Landon Dickerson who also shared the right guard role with Matt Womack. That leaves five players to fill three open slots on the line.

“Well, if we have a slash there, that means that we feel both guys are very much in competition for the position and both guys have an opportunity to play at that position,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said when asked about the battles. “And we’ll make a determination at some point in time as to who actually starts the game. But that’s not something that we’re uncomfortable saying right now.”

During Monday’s viewing period in practice, Alabama’s first-team offensive line featured Leatherwood, Neal, Owens, Dickerson and Wills from left to right. However, there’s no telling how the Crimson Tide switched things up following the media’s 15-minute session. The picture should begin to get a little clearer the closer we get to Saturday.