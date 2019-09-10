Today, we will break down where the Crimson Tide stands heading into Week 3 of the season by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

After opening the season with two blowouts victories, Alabama heads into SEC play this week as it travels to take on South Carolina on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide’s last trip to Columbia, S.C. occurred in 2010 when the then top-ranked Crimson Tide was upset 35-21. Things appear to be more favorable for Alabama this year as it heads into Saturday’s game as a 25-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com .

Tua Tagovailoa’s 25-yard touchdown run last week drew a big cheer from the fans inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, the starting quarterback is more focused on how he could have found the end zone easier.

“Making adjustments on the fly is something that I need to do,” Tagovailoa said. “On that touchdown run that I ran in, Henry Ruggs was open, and that’s something that we talked about. He was going to be open on this because whoever is on him, the Star might have been on him, he doesn’t carry. And they went three-high, so right when he passes them, that’s when I should have threw it.”

While Tagovailoa might nitpick his performance, the numbers were pretty solid. Against New Mexico State, the left-hander completed 16 of 24 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his 25-yard scoring scamper. Through two games, Tagovailoa has completed 76.4 percent of his passes for 563 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. His 204.34 passer rating ranks No. 6 in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC behind only LSU’s Joe Burrow (219.11).

“Tua has gotten more knowledge and experience of the offense right now,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “I think he’s more confident in understanding not only what to do but why it’s important to do it. And I think he has a lot more knowledge of what the defense is actually trying to do and how they’ll respond and react to certain things. And that should help him in his decision-making and judgements.”

Still, as Tagovailoa mentioned, Saturday’s performance left some room for improvement. The junior said he plans to keep those plays in the back of his head moving forward as he looks to improve even more heading into SEC play.

