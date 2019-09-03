Today, we will break down where the Crimson Tide stands heading into Week 2 of the season by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

Alabama added to its success inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the weekend, beating Duke 42-3 in its season-opener. Now the Crimson Tide will look to bring that success back to Bryant-Denny Stadium this week for its home-opener against New Mexico State. Alabama enters Saturday’s game as 54.5-point favorites over the Aggies, according to VegasInsider.com .

It’s a bit like playing two positions at once. The Star role in Alabama’s nickel package is one of the most complex positions in Nick Saban’s defense and requires its occupant to handle a multitude of duties on the field.

The Star must have a full grasp of the defense in order to relay calls and coverages to the defensive backs. In addition, the position calls for a player who is big enough to help out in run defense while nimble enough to keep up with speedy slot receivers over the middle.

“It’s like an extra linebacker,” said defensive back Shyheim Carter, who manned the position for the Crimson Tide last year. “A defensive back, but like an extra linebacker. Tackling is very important.”

This season, that challenge falls to sophomore Patrick Surtain II. After earning SEC All-Freshman honors at the cornerback position last year, the former five-star made his first start at Star over the weekend.

So far, so good.

Surtain was Alabama’s highest-graded defensive back against Duke, earning a 91.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound sophomore was targeted three times during the game, allowing just one catch for a single yard. He also prevented a touchdown with a pass breakup in the first quarter and forced a fumble in the third quarter which was recovered by teammate Trevon Diggs

“He did really good,” Diggs said. “Everybody was communicating, and everyone was getting his calls. He did real good, made plays. Like to watch him.”

During the preseason, Surtain referred to his switch to Star as a “learning process.” If Saturday is any indication, he’s picking things up just fine.