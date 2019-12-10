Alabama learned its postseason fate over the weekend as it is set to face Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2 in the SEC) has faced the Wolverines (9-3, 6-3 in the Big Ten) four previous times with each team winning two games apiece. Alabama is currently a 7-point favorite according to Vegas Insider. Today, we will take a look at where Alabama stands as it heads into its bowl game by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.



THREE OBSERVATIONS

Nick Saban finally and Jim Harbaugh square off

One of the most compelling matchups in this year’s Citrus bowl will come off the field as Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh square off on opposing sidelines. While the two head coaches have yet to face each other, they had a bit of a disagreement in 2016 regarding the use of satellite camps. The spat started as Saban called out Harbaugh’s use of satellite camps — camps hosted at different locations other than the school’s campus — as “bad for college football.” “Jim Harbaugh can do whatever he wants to do. I’m not saying anything bad about him if he thinks that’s what’s best,” Saban said at the time. “There needs to be somebody that looks out for what’s best for the game, not what’s best for the Big Ten or what’s best for the SEC, or what’s best for Jim Harbaugh, but what’s best for the game of college football — the integrity of the game, the coaches, the players and the people that play it. That’s bigger than all of this.” That prompted Harbaugh to fire back on Twitter.



"Amazing" to me- Alabama broke NCAA rules & now their HC is lecturing us on the possibility of rules being broken at camps. Truly "amazing." — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) June 1, 2016