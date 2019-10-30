Today, we will break down where Alabama stands heading into its open week by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

Alabama opened its second bye week of the season Tuesday as it looked to clean up some of its mistakes before next week’s game against LSU. Nick Saban said his team will not begin game prep for the Tigers until Thursday . However, that won’t stop us from discussing the marquee matchup in this week’s 3-2-1.

Brian Robinson Jr. was 11 years old when Alabama played LSU in the “Game of the Century” in 2011. The Tuscaloosa native still remembers watching on television as his hometown Crimson Tide fell to the Tigers 9-6 in overtime.

“It was the atmosphere, how many people were tuned into that game, the outcome of the game,” he said. “It was a great game for the future prospects and recruits watching and wanting to be a part of that atmosphere… Hopefully, this game will have that same atmosphere.”

While Robinson was rooting on the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, his now teammate Patrick Surtain II was cheering on the Tigers back in Florida. The sophomore cornerback has family in New Orleans and admits he was a big LSU fan growing up.

Eight years later, the two will suit up together for a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup of their own next week.

“Everybody is excited for it. It will be the same type atmosphere, if not greater,” Robinson said. “You’ve got the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country, the best teams in the country and in the SEC, so it will be a physical game. It will be the same atmosphere, but the difference is I’ll be a part of it this time. Last time I was just watching it.”

Added Surtain: “I always had dreams of playing in big-time games. I live for the moments like those.”