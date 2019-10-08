Following an open week, No. 1 Alabama returns to action Saturday as it travels to No. 24 Texas A&M for its first game against a ranked opponent this season. The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) is currently a 17-point favorite over the Aggies (3-2, 1-1), according to VegasInsider.com. Today, we will break down where Alabama stands heading into this week’s game by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Raekwon Davis, left, chases down Texas A&M quarterback Kellond Mond. Photo | Getty Images

THREE OBSERVATIONS

Alabama needs to improve its QB contain against Kellen Mond

Alabama has experienced both sides of Kellen Mond’s dual-threat ability behind center. During his freshman season in 2017, the Texas A&M quarterback completed 19 of 27 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown with an interception against a stout Crimson Tide defense. Last year, he flashed his running ability, gashing Alabama for 98 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. “Kellen Mond does a really, really good job of executing their offense,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "He’s very capable of making every throw that he needs to make as well as can make plays with his feet as a runner. He played really well against us last year, so we have a lot of respect for him as a player. I think that his total understanding of what they’re trying to do has enhanced his performance to some degree.” Mond’s running ability is especially concerning for Alabama considering it allowed Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to rush for 109 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago. “It’s obviously something that we need to do better,” Saban said of his team’s ability to contain the quarterback. “I think it’s player awareness. We certainly try to do those things on a daily basis and try to emphasize those things on a daily basis, but it still comes back to that same word that we talked about earlier. “Players have to be disciplined in doing their job. If you’re a contain rusher, you’ve got to contain the quarterback. You can’t be coming underneath. You’ve got to keep the proper leverage on the guy. Give the opportunity to push the pocket in the middle. That’s something that we definitely have focused on and need to improve on.”

Deonte Brown could get his first start

After making his season debut against Ole Miss, Deonte Brown might be in line for his first start of the year against Texas A&M. Monday, Saban said Chris Owens “has a little knee problem” and listed the starting center as questionable for Saturday’s game. If Owens is unable to play, Alabama will likely shift Landon Dickerson to center and insert Deonte Brown at right guard. Brown started five games at left guard last year but was suspended by the NCAA, forcing him to miss both of Alabama’s games in the College Football Playoff as well as the first four games of this season. The redshirt sophomore played in 45 snaps against Ole Miss, spending time at both right and left guard. “When he was out, he stayed right in there with us,” offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. said. “He practiced with the second group to keep on learning and trying to progress himself so when he stepped in, he didn’t miss a heartbeat.” Brown, 6-foot-4, 344 pounds, is viewed as one of Alabama’s best run-blockers. Before the game against Ole Miss, Saban referred to him as “probably the most powerful, explosive guy that we have on the whole offensive line.” "He's a heavy guy,” said defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, who regularly goes up against Brown in practice. “He's powerful in the run. Pass pro, he's great at it. He's a great guy."

Jaylen Waddle fine with waiting his turn

Jaylen Waddle watched as DeVonta Smith smashed school records with 274 yards and five touchdowns through the air against Ole Miss. This season, he’s also seen Jerry Jeudy record three touchdown receptions against New Mexico State and Henry Ruggs III pull in two touchdowns against Southern Miss. Even running back Najee Harris had a multi-score game through the air, tallying a pair of receiving touchdowns against South Carolina. Meanwhile, Waddle hasn’t found the end zone once. Through five games, the sophomore is fourth on the team with 12 receptions for 197 yards. That’s quite a change from last season when the former five-star recruit finished second on the team with 848 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns through the air. However, you won’t catch Waddle pouting over his lack of production. “It’s just how the offense flows and how the offense goes,” he said. “It’s fun. I think it’s a challenge, I think we feed off each other and make each other better. I love it.” This week the Houston native is hoping a return back to his home state will help put an end to his scoring drought. “It's gonna be pretty cool, I think,” Waddle said. “I'm gonna know a lot of people in the crowd and on the other side, that makes it a little fun.”

TWO QUESTIONS

How will Alabama handle its punting duties?

It’s still not clear how much Will Reichard will be able to contribute this week as he continues to recover from a hip flexor injury he suffered during a kickoff against Southern Miss on Sept. 21. After missing the game against Ole Miss, the freshman kicker/punter was able to return to kicking drills Monday. However, Saban labeled him “day-to-day” while stating the team would continue to monitor his status throughout the week. Through four games, Reichard is 4 of 7 on field goals and 21 of 22 on extra points while recording 22 touchbacks on 29 kickoffs. Although Alabama might need him the most at punter where he’s averaging a team-high 39.67 yards on three punts. After allowing Reichard to punt in the first two games, Alabama has limited the freshman to kicking duties in recent games in an attempt to preserve his leg for the season. However, sophomore Skyler DeLong has struggled mightily in his place, averaging 33.8 yards on eight punts, including a 29.6 average on his last five punts. “There is competition at the punting position, but it’s difficult to say right now whether (Richard will) be capable of punting or what exactly his role can be in this game," Saban said. "Maybe he can kick, maybe he can punt, maybe he can’t kick off. I really don’t know at this point.” Alabama has other options outside of Reichard and DeLong. Walk-on Mike Bernier stepped up as the Crimson Tide’s punter last year, averaging 38.04 yards on 25 punts, while fellow walk-on Ty Perine has also shown plenty of promise at the position.

Will we see more of Byron Young?

Alabama’s defensive line saw a bit of a shakeup Monday as freshman Byron Young worked with the first group during the media viewing period of practice. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive end worked alongside starters D.J. Dale and Raekwon Davis, taking the place of Justin Eboigbe, who has started the past two games for the Crimson Tide. Young, the No. 103 overall player in this year’s class, has recorded nine tackles including .5 for a loss through five games. If he earns his first start Saturday, he will become the eighth freshman to do so for Alabama this season, joining Dale, Eboigbe, Christian Harris, Shane Lee, Jordan Battle, Evan Neal and Will Reichard.

ONE PREDICTION

Najee Harris becomes first running back to gain rushing 100 yards on Texas A&M this season

Najee Harris has had just two career games with 100 or more yards on the ground, while Texas A&M has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season. However, the junior seems to be finding his footing in recent weeks. Harris hit the century mark against Southern Miss, rushing for 110 yards on 14 carries. He followed that up with 71 yards on nine carries his last time out against Ole Miss. While the Aggies offer a better run defense than both those teams, the emergence of Brown could provide the push Alabama needs to open up some holes for its five-star back.

