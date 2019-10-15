Alabama heads into the Third Saturday in October with an undefeated record after dispatching Texas A&M 47-28 over the weekend. The No. 1 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) will now host bitter rival Tennessee (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is currently a 34.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, according to VegasInsider.com. Today, we will break down where Alabama stands heading into this week’s game by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

DeVonta Smith will miss first half against Tennessee

DeVonta Smith will watch the first half of Saturday’s game from the sidelines. Nick Saban didn’t wait for the SEC to dole out a punishment to his star receiver, announcing the decision himself during his Monday news conference. Smith was ejected from last week’s game against Texas A&M for throwing a punch during the fourth quarter. The incident occurred after Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal threw the Alabama receiver to the ground before delivering the first punch. Smith retaliated with a punch of his own. While both players were penalized, only Smith was ejected.

They both throw a punch but the Bama player gets ejected. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uiujXtDGc5 — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) October 12, 2019