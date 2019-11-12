Today, we will break down where Alabama stands heading into this week’s game by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

With last week’s crushing loss to LSU in the past, Alabama now turns its attention to righting the ship this week as it travels to Mississippi State on Saturday for a game at 11 a.m. CT inside Davis Wade Stadium. The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 in the SEC) has won its past 11 games against the Bulldogs (4-5, 2-4) and enter this week’s matchup as a 21-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider.

The actual statistic is as shocking as the performance itself. You don’t have to be a football expert to know Alabama struggled to wrap up LSU ball carriers over the weekend. So, when head coach Nick Saban was asked what he saw from his team’s open-field tackling he let the numbers speak for themselves.

“We missed 25 tackles in the game. So what did you see?” Saban shot back. “I mean, I’m sure you saw the same thing I saw: we missed a lot of tackles. And I think you have to give credit to — their back made us miss tackles. And at times we did a poor job of tackling.”

Alabama allowed 559 total yards against LSU, the most the Crimson Tide has given up since the 2014 Iron Bowl when it allowed Auburn to rack up 630 yards. Monday, Saban spent the media viewing period of practice working with the defensive backs on tackling drills.



Earlier in the day, defensive back Patrick Surtain II said the secondary had some missed opportunities over the weekend. He also emphasized the importance defensive backs hold as the last line of defense.

“It could turn into good plays because we are the defensive back unit,” he said of missed tackles. “When we miss a play it can go for a big gain.”