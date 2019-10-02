Today, we will break down where the Crimson Tide stands heading into the week by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

But first, Alabama will begin working on itself as it uses the next week to smooth out some of its flaws while also recovering from a series of knocks accumulated from the first five games.

Alabama’s next game comes on Oct. 12 when it will travel to College Station, Texas to take on No. 25 Texas A&M. The Aggies are also off this week. If they hold their ranking, they will be the first ranked team the Crimson Tide faces this season.

Alabama has the chance to regroup as it enters the first of two open weeks this season. The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) leapfrogged Clemson for the No. 1 ranking in the nation and can now focus on retaining that status as it moves into the meat of its SEC schedule.

Alabama’s receiving corps is a competitive bunch. From foot races to video games and even “rock, paper, scissors” the unit is also looking for a winner. This week’s debate is one that often goes unnoticed on the field.

“We was actually talking about the other day, who’s the best blocker?” DeVonta Smith said. “Right now, everybody says I'm in the lead right now, but I feel like last week, (Jerry) Jeudy and (Henry) Ruggs kind of got off up there with me with the blocks they had on a couple of my plays, so I feel like it'd be all them two for right now.”

Ruggs helped clear the way for Smith’s second touchdown last week, while Jeudy provided the key block for Smith’s third score of the afternoon.

According to Pro Football Focus, Slade Bolden is the best run-blocker among the unit, earning an 85.2 mark. However, that grade doesn’t account for downfield blocks after the catch on passing plays.

Like other battles among the unit, this one likely won’t be settled anytime soon. That should result in a few more big blocks and long gains for the Crimson Tide.

“Of course when you see somebody else get the ball, you want them to take it to the house just like you’re trying (to do),” Smith said. “You know they’re there for you when you got it, so you’re going to be there for them when you have it.”