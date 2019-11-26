Nick Saban said it best when commenting on this week’s Iron Bowl between No. 5 Alabama and No. 15 Auburn.

“A lot comes down to this game,” the Alabama head coach said during his Monday news conference. “It’s kind of the season within the season, so to speak, and I think if you have to explain that to your team or your players, they don’t really know what’s going on in football.”

Saban won’t have to do much explaining as his team knows what’s at stake on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium. On top of the rivalry's annual bragging rights, Alabama (10-1, 6-1 in the SEC) enters the game looking to make one final impression on the College Football Playoff committee. Meanwhile, Auburn (8-3, 4-3) would like nothing more than to spoil the Crimson Tide’s season.

Today, we will break down where Alabama stands heading into the Iron Bowl by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.