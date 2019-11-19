Life without Tua Tagovailoa begins now for No. 5 Alabama as it turns a page from the drama that unfolded over the weekend. The Crimson Tide (9-1, 6-1 in the SEC) will play its final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this season as it hosts FCS opponent Western Carolina (3-9) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will serve as Senior Day for Alabama. Today, we will break down where Alabama stands heading into this week’s game by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

Holiday Pick-It Sale: Save big, plus free gear (Click the banner to sign up)

THREE OBSERVATIONS

Alabama’s offense won’t change with Mac Jones at QB

Alabama might be without its starter at quarterback, but the Crimson Tide’s game plan will remain the same. Nick Saban said he doesn’t foresee any wholesale changes in his offense to compensate for Mac Jones behind center. Instead, the head coach expressed confidence in the redshirt sophomore, pointing to his solid performance against Arkansas as proof that he can handle the starting role. “He’s smart. He understands the offense,” Saban said of Jones. "He’s made a lot of improvement throughout the course of the year. We have a lot of confidence in Mac, and I think Sark’s (offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian) done a really good job of helping him develop throughout the year. We’re not changing what we do. Mac is a very capable guy. He’s a smart guy, and we have a lot of confidence in what he can do and what he will do.” Filling in for Tagovailoa earlier this season, Jones completed 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start against Arkansas. Against Mississippi State over the weekend, the right-hander played the entire second half, completing 7 of 11 passes for 94 yards. “He knows that he has to go in there and be the starting QB, there are no questions about it,” offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. said. “I feel like he has that time to prepare fully and also know it’s up to him.”

Alabama’s depth on the defensive line dwindles

A pair of freshmen defensive linemen will see a bump in playing time Saturday— not due to this week’s opponent but rather because Alabama is desperately thin in numbers. The Crimson Tide saw three defensive linemen pick up injuries against Mississippi State as starters Raekwon Davis (ankle) and D.J. Dale (knee), as well as backup Phidarian Mathis, are all questionable for the matchup against Western Carolina. Alabama was already without LaBryan Ray who suffered a severe foot injury against South Carolina earlier this season. If all four questionable players sit out Saturday’s game, Alabama will be left with just seven available scholarship players on the line. During his Monday news conference, Saban spoke highly of freshmen Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe, who both filled in against Mississippi State. The head coach also said redshirt freshman Christian Barmore has “been getting better and better as a player.” Meanwhile, senior Tevita Musika saw a season-high 21 snaps while redshirt freshman Stephon Wynn Jr. also made an appearance. Still, Saban said he will need to find more depth this week and will likely turn to freshmen Braylen Ingraham and Ishmael Sopsher. Ingraham recorded a tackle in his lone appearance against Ole Miss, while Sopsher has yet to see the field this season.

Shane Lee shows signs of improvement

Shane Lee couldn’t have asked for a better start over the weekend. During Mississippi State’s first offensive play of the game, Bulldogs quarterback Tommy Stevens fired an errant pass directly into the numbers of the inside linebacker, allowing Lee to intercept the ball and return it 10 yards. The freshman didn’t slow down from there. Lee recorded a game-high 10 tackles against Mississippi State while helping the Crimson Tide hold the Bulldogs to 270 yards on the day. “Shane probably played one of his best games of the year, made a lot of plays and did a good job, a better job of tackling,” Saban said. “We still have the occasional mental error by some of the younger guys that shows up, but I thought this was his best performance, most consistent game and I see him sort of starting to develop confidence in what we’re asking him to do and how he’s going about doing it on a consistent basis.” Lee has had an up-and-down season while filling in for injured starter Dylan Moses. However, the four-star freshman appears to be turning things around at the right time.

TWO QUESTIONS

Who will fill the leadership void left behind by Tua Tagovailoa?

Heading into the season, BamaInsider ranked the top 40 most important players on this year’s roster. Tagovailoa was No. 1 while Moses was No. 2. Now the Crimson Tide is left without its two biggest leaders on both sides of the football. “Things always don’t go exactly like you want and you like, and you have to be able to play the hand that’s dealt you, overcome adversity at times and you can actually become stronger because of it,” Saban said. “So, we have other guys on our team that are good leaders, and I think everybody has to step up and fill the role.” While Jones will be expected to take on a bigger leadership role given his position, the quarterback isn’t the only one capable of stepping up. Wills said he plans on becoming a bigger voice in the locker room. Meanwhile fellow experienced players such as Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III could also help fill Tagovailoa’s shoes off the field.

Will Alabama slide in the latest rankings?

The latest College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday night, and several analysts are already expecting Alabama to slip from its spot at No. 5. Despite blowing out Mississippi State 38-7 over the weekend, many feel the Crimson Tide is no longer one of the best teams in the nation following the loss of Tagovailoa. That perception could be damning for Alabama as it won’t likely have the chance to play for a conference championship following its loss to LSU. “I feel like it’s stupid,” Wills said. “From my standpoint, we have the best players that come here, best quarterbacks that come here. So no matter what, we’re still going to compete.” Added defensive back Shyheim Carter: “We play to a standard here, so every game we try to play to that same standard. Nothing more, nothing less. Just keep playing to that standard.”

ONE PREDICTION

Najee Harris hits the 1,000-yard mark

Life is good for Najee Harris right now. Over the past seven games, the junior back has rushed for a combined 710 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 167 yards and four more scores through the air. Harris has rushed for 876 yards and nine touchdowns through 10 games, the exact same totals Damien Harris recorded through 15 games last season. With another 124 yards on the ground this week, Najee Harris can record the first 1,000-yard season of his career. With Jones still settling in at quarterback, the five-star back should be in line for a big day.

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here

