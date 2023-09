Jalen Milroe will tell you he could have done better, but it’s hard to find much to fault him for during Alabama’s season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee State.

The dual-threat quarterback’s ability to make plays with his legs is already well-documented. Saturday he backed that up by rushing for a team-high 48 yards and two touchdowns, including a dazzling 21-yard scramble for Alabama’s first score of the season.

However, the most promising part of his opening performance came through the air. Milroe completed 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. All three of his touchdown passes came on balls that traveled 20 or more yards through the air. That's encouraging, considering he was 0-for-5 on such passes last year.

To get a better feel for Milore’s passing performance, here’s a look at his three long touchdown passes, two throws he’d like back and an overall evaluation of his game.