After overseeing perhaps Alabama’s best offensive line in the Nick Saban era, Kyle Flood’s time with Crimson Tide is coming to an end. Flood is set to newly-named head coach Steve Sarkisian to Texas where he will be named the next offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Longhorns, sources have confirmed to BamaInsider.

According to a report from The Athletic, Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is expected to replace Flood at Alabama. Stoutland previously coached the offensive line at Alabama from 2011-12.

Flood, 49, has spent the past two seasons at Alabama, helping the Tide to a national title Monday night. He has worked alongside Sarkisian for the past four years as they both came to Alabama from the Atlanta Falcons where Flood coached offensive line and Sarkisian served as the offensive coordinator from 2017-18.

Flood’s last offensive coordinator role was with Rutgers from 2009-10. He then became the Scarlet Knight’s head coach from 2012-15, leading the program to a 27-24 record with three bowl appearances.

During this past season, Flood oversaw an Alabama offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award. The Tide’s line also featured the Rimington Trophy winner in Landon Dickerson and the Outland Trophy winner in Alex Leatherwood. Alabama’s line helped pave the way for an offense that ranked in the top five in scoring (48.5 points per game), total offense (541.6 yards per game) and passing offense (358.2 ypg).