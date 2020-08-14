Texas RB calls Alabama offer 'every football player’s dream'
Alton McCaskill’s speed is well-documented. The Class of 2021 back runs track for his high school and recorded a 10.91 time in the 100-meter dash last spring. Although, there’s no telling how fast the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder ran around his house after receiving an offer from Alabama in June.
“I was super, super pumped and really excited when it happened,” McCaskill said. “Getting that Alabama offer is like every football player’s dream just with the names that Alabama holds. I was super excited when it happened. Like, I ran out of my house.”
