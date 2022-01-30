Texas quarterback talks new offer from Alabama

DJ Lagway, 2024 four-star quarterback from Willis High School in Texas, emerged on the Crimson Tide's radar in the last few weeks when Alabama assistant coach Drew Svoboda visited his area. Lagway was invited to Junior Day in Tuscaloosa on Saturday despite his sophomore status.

Lagway met with Alabama head coach Nick Saban who extended an offer during the visit. He traveled on his first visit to Alabama with his mom, grandma and younger brother.

"The visit was amazing," Lagway said. "The coaching staff was amazing. They made you feel like family. My favorite part of the visit was when they took us to the kitchen and taught us how to make an omelette.

"Coach Saban said that he loved the way I play off the RPO game and how I throw the deep ball. I also talked a lot with Coach Svoboda.

The University of Alabama signed Houston-area quarterback Jalen Milore in the 2021 class who also spent time talking to Lagway while in Tuscaloosa.

"We were just talking and relating to things because we’re both from Houston, and I asked how the transition from Houston to Alabama was to him," he said. "He basically just told me it’s just a grind-it-out process and that you have to trust the process, and when your name is called be ready to step up and produce."

Lagway has collected 14 scholarship offers which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, Ole Miss, North Carolina, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. He does not have any favorites, but said he will definitely return to Alabama.

“I like the winning mentality honestly, and how the coaching staff and the players are all on that same goal to win a championship," Lagway said about his interest in the Crimson Tide.

He had 1,580 yards passing with 21 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He also added 710 yards rushing and five additional touchdowns.