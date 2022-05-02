Texas pass rusher talks recent offer from Alabama

Just 40 miles north of Dallas, Texas is the small town of Melissa, which is home to one of the best defensive players in the 2024 class. Nigel Smith, Rivals100 defensive end, has earned 23 scholarship offers with the most recent ones from Alabama, Arkansas and Miami.

Smith has also earned offers from the likes of Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and Texas Tech. He has only spoken with one coach from Alabama.

"It felt great to be able to get that offer," Smith said of the recent offer from Alabama. "Coach Saban was, honestly, just like I thought he was; straight to the point and seemed real with everything he said. He was also very wise with the things he told me.

"He said I’m a very athletic player who can bend well and get off the ball to get extension. He said I’m great with my hands and great with the speed to power for any pass rush.”

Smith has not visited Alabama, but said a trip to Tuscaloosa will happen this summer. He took spring visits to Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU and Prairie View A&M. Smith shared what stands out about the Crimson Tide.

"They have the greatest history in the last 10 years or so of developing players for the draft and winning," he said.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman recorded 66 tackles, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles during the 2021 season. He is not in any rush to make a decision and will visit several schools throughout the next few months.

“Whoever I think can get me coached up to that next level, get me to the league, and just make me the best that I can be. That's where I'll go," Smith told Orangebloods.com about what he is looking for in a school. “Every school is going to have nice facilities. Who is going to coach me and develop me to be the best man that I can be, not just think of me as just a football player?”

Watch sophomore season highlights!