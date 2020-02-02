Jaeden Roberts , four-star offensive guard from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, is a monster lineman who received an offer from Alabama last summer. He took in Alabama's Junior Day on Saturday. He has a top three which includes the Crimson Tide following his trip.

"I had a lot of fun," Roberts said. "I had a good time talking to Coach Saban. He just told me that it’s a great program and that they can develop me into the player that I can be.

"How the coaches really spoke out about the program and how they develop their players on-and-off the field is what stood out to me about the visit."

Alabama is a strong contender in the race for the four-star lineman.

"I would say about everything," he replied when asked what he likes about the Crimson Tide. "I mean, if I'm going to be honest I enjoyed all the things Alabama had to show and you can't go wrong with Roll Tide!



"I believe my relationship with the coaches is strong, but they told me it will get even better throughout the process. They are recruiting me as a right guard. I plan on going back in March or May."

He has a top three with a decision in mind around the end of summer.

"Bama, Oklahoma State and LSU are my top schools," Roberts said. "They're my top three because I've built a strong bond with them. I trust that they can get me to where I want to be."

Roberts played alongside Alabama offensive line commitment Damieon George this past season. He gets the recruiting pitch from George quite often.

"Every day," he said when asked if George is recruiting him to Alabama. "He tells me to do what's best for me though."