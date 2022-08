Choctaw Stadium was the site for a matchup between nationally ranked Texas high school powers Lake Travis and Arlington Martin. The main draw recruiting-wise for the game was Javien Toviano, a five-star with 30+ offers. Toviano was all over the place against Travis making plays to stop the run or shutting down his side of the field in the passing game.

Toviano listed at 6-2, 185, and he looked the part and played it.