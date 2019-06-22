Bryce Anderson, 2022 defensive back from Westbrook High School in Beaumont, Texas, put in work on Saturday at the University of Alabama camp. He earned a scholarship offer following his performance.

"Coach Saban informed me about the offer," Anderson said. "He told me that I had a great day out there today, and he’s extending me an offer to the prestigious university and that they're going to keep recruiting me as hard as possible."

Anderson can play just about any skill position on the field. He is listed as a safety, but says Alabama is recruiting him to play corner.

"Cornerback," he said when asked which position he worked out on Saturday. "It was a great camp. A few other dbs (defensive backs) and I had a private workout with Coach Scott today so we got plenty of reps.

"I loved it. We were getting after it all day long. Very tiring, but worth it."

The 6-0, 182-pounder had previously visited Alabama for the Texas A&M game in 2018. He said he expects to return this fall for the LSU game, and several more visits in the future.

"I love everything about it," Anderson said of the Crimson Tide. "The coaches, the facilities, and just everything."



Anderson has several offers which includes Alabama, Oklahoma, Baylor, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. He does not have any favorites at this time besides the schools offered.