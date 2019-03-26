Cody Jackson, 2021 athlete from Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, took his first ever trip to Alabama on Saturday. He went away very impressed with everything he saw in T-Town.

"It was great," Jackson said. "Just wish I could have stayed a little longer. I toured the campus, went through all the facilities, watched practice, and talked with the coaches.

"I liked how up-tempo the practice was and how nice the campus was and how the coaches treated me. Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle stood out during practice."

Jackson is recruited by Alabama as a receiver. He spent a lot of time with Coach Saban, Coach Scott and Coach Banks during the trip. Coach Saban extended the scholarship offer.

"It was a dream come true," he said of the offer. "Now I have to work even harder. Coach Saban was telling me that he loved my film and all my measures."

The Lone Star State athlete has a major list of offers which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU and Texas. He isn't in any rush to make a decision or name favorites. He does expect to return to Tuscaloosa.

"I am definitely coming back for a camp sometime," Jackson said. "I just like everything really especially how serious they take everything."