Texas A&M commitment lands offer from Alabama

Winston Watkins Jr., 2025 wide receiver from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, turned a lot of heads this month. He committed to Texas A&M in December, but hit the camp circuit this month earning offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Texas. His latest coming from Nick Saban after attending the Tide's camp on Wednesday.

"It was a great blessing," Watkins said on Wednesday evening. "I am just blessed to be able to sit down with one of the GOATS of college football. It just feels unreal.

"I worked out in the camp today and feel like I did pretty well. Coach Wiggins is a great coach. He gave me some great tips on getting open."

Watkins said after the second time camping in Tuscaloosa he has "a lot" of interest in Alabama and the national powerhouse is "one of my top schools." Watkins said he definitely plans to return to Alabama in the future.

"I like everything about Alabama," he stated. "There isn't anything you can't like. The best part of the trip was just being able to talk to Nick Saban. It's just crazy to be able to speak to him."

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound athlete clocked a 4.5, 40-yard dash during the Alabama camp. He was recently named the wide receiver MVP at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta

"This offseason I have seen Winston Watkins a half dozen times, and he has yet to disappoint or drop below an elite level of play. After seeing him in Atlanta against the best of his peer group, my takeaway is Watkins has the best hands in his class, maybe in the nation.

"The IMG Academy receiver has all the other elements to his game to be mentioned among the best in his class when the time comes to rank the 2025 class – speed, route running, athleticism –but his hands are a secure zone for QBs and pigskins. The concentration level is next level able to haul in passes with a defender all over him, and once the ball hits his hands the exchange is complete. There’s never a bobble or a 'will he, won’t he' moment with Watkins."- Rivals Southeast recruiting analyst Ryan Wright

The Fort Myers native is cousins with Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Sammy Watkins. He transferred from Evangelical Christian to IMG Academy for his freshman season last year.

