Tevin Mack will be joining his third team in four seasons. After submitting his name in the NCAA transfer portal last month, the former Alabama forward announced his commitment to Clemson via Instagram on Monday. Mack graduated from Alabama this spring and will be eligible to play right away for the Tigers.

Mack, a native of Columbia, S.C., played in 34 games this past season, averaging 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor. Before joining the Crimson Tide, he began his career at Texas. He led the Longhorns with 14.8 points per game during the 2016-17 season but was suspended after 15 games. He was then released from the program before joining Alabama.

Mack is the fourth player to transfer from Alabama this offseason, joining Daniel Giddens (Vermont), Dazon Ingram (Central Florida) and Diante Wood (Jacksonville University). Mack’s departure brings Alabama down to the NCAA scholarship limit of 13.

Alabama brought in James “Beetle” Bolden (West Virginia), JUCO transfer James Rojas (Hutchinson Community College) and Jahvon Quinerly (Villanova) via transfer this offseason. Bolden and Rojas are eligible to play immediately while Quinerly is awaiting the NCAA’s decision on a hardship waiver that would allow him to play this season.