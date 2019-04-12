TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tevin Mack is testing the NBA Draft waters. According to multiple reports, the Alabama forward will declare for the draft without hiring an agent.

Mack averaged 9 points and 3.3 rebounds last season while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward can still return to Alabama for his senior season provided he removes his name from the draft by May 29. While Mack is not expected to hire an agent, a new NCAA rule allows players to be represented by NCAA-certified agents after the season as long as they request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee. However, players must end relationships with agents before they elect to return school.

Alabama was in a similar situation in 2017 when Braxton Key elected to declare for the draft following his freshman season. The forward returned for his sophomore season before eventually transferring to Virginia last year.