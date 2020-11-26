 Terrion Arnold to visit Alabama
football

Terrion Arnold eager for return trip to Alabama

Andrew Bone
Terrion Arnold, four-star safety from John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Florida, has enjoyed the recruiting process despite not being able to take visits this fall. He has developed very strong relationships with various coaching staffs and will release his final five on Tuesday.

He will travel to Tuscaloosa with his grandfather and one of his brothers on Saturday to attend the Iron Bowl. It will mark Arnold's first visit to Alabama since the pandemic. He attended Junior Day earlier this year and visited Alabama last November for the Tide's game against Western Carolina. This is also the first college game he will attend this season. He had to cancel a trip to Georgia last weekend.

The visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium will be a little different than it was a year ago. Arnold is not allowed (per NCAA recruiting dead period rules) to spend time with the Alabama coaching staff. He won't be on his own though. He will spend time with one of Alabama's top commitments.

