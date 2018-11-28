TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Not so fast. After a week’s worth of speculation, Alabama head coach Nick Saban poured cold water on the idea of linebacker Terrell Lewis’ availability for Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Lewis, who underwent surgery on a torn ACL less than five months ago, returned to practice this week. However, according to Saban, the linebacker is just in “the next phase of his rehab.”

“Every player goes through, OK, I can straight line run, I can run on the treadmill, I can start to cut and I can start to do football-related-type stuff. But that does not at all mean that he’s been cleared to play football or even has it been discussed that he would play football."

Saban said Lewis is doing some individual drills during practice but has not yet progressed to “football-related contact.” This week, the junior linebacker was seen in a red practice jersey while wearing a brace on his right leg.

The typical recovery time for an ACL injury is anywhere from six to seven months. However, the outside linebacker teased toward a possible early return on Sunday when he posted a picture of his sack during last season’s national championship game with a message reading, “Debating if I should pick up where I left off…” While that won’t be the case this weekend, Lewis’ recovery still seems to be progressing well.

Three days after his surgery, a video surfaced of him lifting his leg on his own. In September, another video surfaced with him running on a zero-gravity treadmill. In recent weeks, Lewis was seen moving well while interacting with his fellow outside linebackers in practice.

