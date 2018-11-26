Monday’s practice comes a day after Lewis sent out a tease over Twitter that read, “Debating if I should pick up where I left off…” Fellow linebacker Mack Wilson then added to the intrigue with a tweet of his own that read, “Seems like we may have a surprise this weekend..”

Lewis returned to practice Monday for the first time since suffering from an ACL injury during fall camp. He was seen participating with the rest of Alabama’s outside linebackers during positional drills as they worked in shirts and shorts inside of Alabama’s indoor facility. Lewis was wearing a brace on his right knee but appeared to be moving well during drills.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Terrell Lewis’ last meaningful moments on a football field were spent towering over Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm following a sack in overtime of last season’s national championship game. Now it appears he might have the opportunity to pick up where he left off.

Debating if I should pick up where I left off... pic.twitter.com/ENQIuQJj87

Seems like we may have a surprise this weekend.. 🤫🤐

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked earlier this month about the possibility of an early return from Lewis but said he had yet to talk with the linebacker about it.

“I don’t have a good answer for you on that one, because we haven’t really considered it yet,” Saban said. “Until a guy gets cleared medically and can start practicing and all that, and everybody’s good with it, we don’t even think about it.”

Lewis missed 10 games last season after tearing a ligament in his elbow during the season-opener against Florida State. He returned in time to play against Auburn as well as Alabama’s run in the College Football Playoff, tallying 16 tackles, two for a loss, and a sack.

Lewis made his first career start against Georgia in the national championship game, tallying a career-high seven tackles, including a crucial sack during overtime.

Due to the NCAA’s new redshirt policy, Lewis, a junior, could play in all of Alabama’s remaining games and still be eligible for a redshirt.

"I think he would make a great impact," fellow outside linebacker Christian Miller said. "He’s a really talented guy and a special pass rusher and he’s great at playing the run. He’s an all-around outside linebacker, so I think he would help out a lot."

Alabama will aim for a 27th SEC title on Saturday as it takes on Georgia at 3 p.m. inside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.