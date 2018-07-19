Anfernee Jennings not ruling out injured Terrell Lewis this season
ATLANTA — Anfernee Jennings has seen this story before, and he’s not ready to write off fellow Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis. A week after Lewis tore his right ACL during summer workouts, Jennings spoke to reporters Wednesday at SEC Media Days warning them not to underestimate his teammate.
While Lewis hasn’t been officially ruled out for the coming season, the typical recovery process for an ACL injury takes between seven to nine months. That would leave the junior linebacker out until well after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2019. Nevertheless, Jennings isn’t ruling anything out.
“You just never know with him because with our training staff, his work ethic and mindset you never know what the season holds with him still,” Jennings said.
Jennings’ optimism stems from watching Lewis return from what many thought would be a season-ending injury last year when he tore a ligament in his elbow during the season-opener against Florida State. While the injury kept Lewis out for 10 games, he was able to return in time to face Auburn as well as participate in Alabama's run in the College Football Playoff.
In fact, it was Lewis who filled in for Jennings during the national championship game after Jennings suffered a knee injury against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. Making his first-career start, Lewis tallied a career-high seven tackles and added a crucial sack in overtime to help Alabama defeat Georgia for the national title.
Following the game, Jennings, who was confined to a wheelchair, made his way toward Lewis for an emotional encounter.
“I told you I got you, boy. I told you,” Lewis said upon spotting Jennings following the game. “Man I love you, dog. We forever. You step up for me, I step up for you, man.”
Bill Parcells once said that when you win a championship, it's like a blood transfusion. You’re forever family. You can feel it in this moment. pic.twitter.com/OZOueRalaR— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 9, 2018
Fast forward six months and Jennings now finds himself in a position to have his teammate’s back. Speaking Wednesday at the College Football Hall of Fame, just a few blocks away from where he and Lewis celebrated Alabama’s 18th national championship, Jennings proclaimed that he’s back to 100 percent and ready to return the favor.
“With our training staff, it only took me a couple months to get back healthy," Jennings said. "I'm back working out with the team. Still rehabbing. Still doing some stuff just to keep it up. But I feel good.”
That’s not the only positive news Alabama’s received lately. Despite undergoing surgery last week, Lewis was seen lifting his leg in a video just three days after the procedure.
TERRELL LEWIS ALABAMA!!! CUT FROM A DIFFERENT CLOTH. #MM @_Real24_ pic.twitter.com/rxMYWT19p3— MONSTER MAKER (@MonsterMaker_1) July 14, 2018
The video shows Lewis on a training table, instructing a trainer not to touch his leg and to “watch the master at work.” The 6-foot-5, 256-pound linebacker then proceeds to lift his leg twice under his own power.
Depending on the extent of his injury, Lewis’ return is still doubtful this season. Although, until he’s officially ruled out Jennings isn’t losing hope just yet.
“Like I said, his mindset and our training staff, it just goes to show you like how important and how much of a role they play in getting us ready,” Jennings said. “The sky’s the limit for real. You really don’t know, you really can’t put your finger on it. I’m pretty sure Terrell realizes what he needs to do, and he’s taking advantage of it.”