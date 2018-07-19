ATLANTA — Anfernee Jennings has seen this story before, and he’s not ready to write off fellow Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis. A week after Lewis tore his right ACL during summer workouts, Jennings spoke to reporters Wednesday at SEC Media Days warning them not to underestimate his teammate.

While Lewis hasn’t been officially ruled out for the coming season, the typical recovery process for an ACL injury takes between seven to nine months. That would leave the junior linebacker out until well after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2019. Nevertheless, Jennings isn’t ruling anything out.

“You just never know with him because with our training staff, his work ethic and mindset you never know what the season holds with him still,” Jennings said.

Jennings’ optimism stems from watching Lewis return from what many thought would be a season-ending injury last year when he tore a ligament in his elbow during the season-opener against Florida State. While the injury kept Lewis out for 10 games, he was able to return in time to face Auburn as well as participate in Alabama's run in the College Football Playoff.

In fact, it was Lewis who filled in for Jennings during the national championship game after Jennings suffered a knee injury against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. Making his first-career start, Lewis tallied a career-high seven tackles and added a crucial sack in overtime to help Alabama defeat Georgia for the national title.



Following the game, Jennings, who was confined to a wheelchair, made his way toward Lewis for an emotional encounter.

“I told you I got you, boy. I told you,” Lewis said upon spotting Jennings following the game. “Man I love you, dog. We forever. You step up for me, I step up for you, man.”