MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., — Terrell Lewis’ knee is progressing well, just not that well. The Alabama linebacker has made significant strides in his recovery after undergoing ACL surgery on his right knee in July. However, according to head coach Nick Saban, he won’t play in No. 1 Alabama’s matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

“It’s doing well. It’s progressing better and better each week,” Lewis said of his knee. “I definitely feel more comfortable doing more stuff, certain movements and stuff like that. I haven’t really gotten to the motion of going full contact and going against people yet, but as far as movement wise and getting more bend and playing at a consistent level, I’ve been moving forward in rehab.”

While Lewis said he’d like to join the team when it takes the field Saturday, the decision not to play is based on what’s best for his longtime future. That being said, the 6-foot-5, 254-pound outside linebacker isn’t completely ruling out a possible return if Alabama progresses to the national championship game on Jan. 7.

“Everything to me is possible,” Lewis said. “I feel like if I wanted to play in this game I could probably play. But it’s more so the factors I have to weigh going into it as far as is it worth coming back and putting my knee at risk knowing that I came off a knee injury. Also knowing am I strong enough to go up against an offensive lineman play in and play out and not getting knocked back, play big, play the run and not just be a one-dimensional player when I’m out there.”

Lewis said he suffered his injury while doing some field work during the Fourth of July break.



“Somebody had underthrew the ball during some drill work,” Lewis said motioning as if to catch a ball behind him. “I planted and it gave out on me. I started walking off and I’m like, ‘This feels a little weird, but I’m still walking on it.' Then it swelled up on me real quick.”

While he knew something wasn’t right, Lewis figured the injury wouldn’t be major. He said he thought the worst-case scenario would have been a meniscus injury. After seeing a team doctor, he learned it would much worse.

“I was kind of in shock,” Lewis said. “As soon as the doctor said that, I was like, ‘Are you sure?’… the moment when it hit me, I was like ‘You can’t be serious.’”



