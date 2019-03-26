Hudson Wolfe, 2021 tight end from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tennessee, earned an offer from the University of Alabama when he attended the Tide's Junior Day in February. Wolfe has visited Alabama several times and returned Saturday for Alabama's spring practice.

"Every time I've been in Tuscaloosa the team has treated me like family," Wolfe said. "It's always an amazing experience down there. I was able to listen to the tight end meeting and then watch practice.

"I think the guys worked extremely hard and competed, but were also having fun doing it. You could definitely tell it was a very high level practice. There was no wasted time at any moment."

Wolfe has developed an early relationship with the Crimson Tide coaching staff. He spoke with Nick Saban and tight ends coach Jeff Banks.

"Coach Saban asked about how everything was going and about how spring ball was," he said. "He told me their spring schedule and how they were doing in practice. He also mentioned they would be up to see me during the spring.



"I think Coach Banks is a great guy and a phenomenal coach. I was really impressed with the time we spent in the install meetings. Some complex concepts were taught in an easy to understand way."

It's clear Wolfe has high interest in Alabama. However, he is not in a rush to make a decision. He wants to take time with the recruiting process and enjoy the experience which will include more trips to Tuscaloosa.

"I would love to be around the program as much as possible," Wolfe said. "I’ve had a lot of opportunities to come up since the first of the year. I want to get to as many places as possible so that we can gather information that will help us make an educated decision to determine the best fit.

"I love the winning tradition (at Alabama) and the obvious expectation of excellence that is apart of every aspect of the program.

"I don't have any favorites at this point. It is still very early and wanting to keep all options open as much as possible."