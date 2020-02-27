The NFL Scouting Combine starts this week. Here is a look at 10 players who could test well in Indianapolis and improve their draft stock.

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

Recruiting: In January of his senior season a few weeks before National Signing Day, Bowden committed to Kentucky over West Virginia and Penn State. It was reported at the time when Bowden made his pledge that it was the biggest of the Mark Stoops era. Notes: Bowden was a jack-of-all-trades at Kentucky this past season playing quarterback out of necessity, leading the Wildcats in rushing and receiving. Over three seasons, Bowden caught 114 passes for 1,303 yards and six scores. Farrell’s take: Bowden was rated as a four-star athlete coming out of high school and he’s shown that athletic ability at wide receiver and quarterback. He’s not a passer - we know that - but he can’t be stopped with the ball in his hands and that’s what we expected. He’s the main reason why Kentucky won eight games this season and won its bowl game, ironically, on a touchdown pass. He will test very well at the combine. He’s a great athlete.

Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette

Recruiting: Rated as a two-star prospect in the 2016 class, Calais committed to Louisiana-Lafayette in January of his senior year over his three other offers: Southern Miss, McNeese State and Nicholls State. Notes: Expected to run very well in the 40-yard dash, Calais rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns on 236 carries. He measured under 5-foot-8 at the combine but his speed will be something to watch. Farrell’s take: Calais was a small but fast running back coming out of high school who didn’t get many looks because he was just so tiny. Size is still an issue but if he runs faster than all the other running backs as he could, his stock will rise.

Devin Duvernay, Texas

Recruiting: Duvernay sent his National Letter of Intent to Baylor on National Signing Day but it was ruled invalid because it also wasn’t sent to the Big 12 office in the allotted time period. With the scandal going on at Baylor, Duvernay was let out of that decision and he ended up picking Texas over TCU, Oklahoma and others in the summer after signing day. Notes: In 45 games over four seasons at Texas, Duvernay caught 176 passes for 2,468 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s another player who could propel his draft stock by running well in the 40-yard dash. Farrell’s take: Speed, speed and more speed was what impressed about Duvernay at the high school level, especially in game situations. Oddly, when I saw him in camps he never really dominated as he could have with his jets. But on film and at Under Armour Week (in a few instances) you could see how fast he played the game. With speed like that and the ability to play outside or in the slot, it was clear he was going to make a difference for someone. He will run very well and his stock will rise.

Javelin Guidry, Utah

Recruiting: An early Houston commit when Tom Herman coached the Cougars, Guidry ended up picking Utah over Texas even when Herman was coaching the Longhorns and the three-star prospect visited Austin right before his decision. Notes: Over three seasons at Utah, Guidry finished with 120 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. Another track superstar who could wow during the testing at the combine, Guidry could shoot up the charts with good numbers. Farrell’s take: Guidry was a low three-star with average size and skill who has developed into an excellent prospect. He was always fast but it didn’t always show on the field in high school. Guidry has learned to play faster and he will run a very good time.

K.J. Hammler, Penn State

Recruiting: In early December of his senior season, Hamler committed to Penn State over Michigan State, Oregon and others. The Spartans were considered the longtime favorite for the Michigan native who then transferred to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but the Nittany Lions won out. Notes: A knee injury in high school carried over to college but when Hamler finally got on the field he was electric and the top target in the Nittany Lions’ offense. Hamler played in only 26 games for Penn State but he finished with 98 catches for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns averaging nearly 17 yards per touch. Farrell’s take: Despite a lack of great size we had Hamler as a four-star coming out of high school because of his big-play ability and the way he got separation. We also thought he’d have a big impact in the return game as well. He was the most dangerous player on the Penn State offense and he’s lived up to the hype, and then some. However his lack of size will be an issue so he needs to test very well. And he will.

C.J. Henderson, Florida

Recruiting: Leading up to his signing day decision, Henderson reportedly flip-flopped numerous times between Florida and Miami. His high school coach stepped away from Henderson’s recruitment in the closing days since Henderson couldn’t make up his mind between the Gators and the Hurricanes and he needed more time. Notes: Henderson finished with 93 tackles and six interceptions over three seasons in Gainesville. He also added two forced fumbles and 20 pass deflections. In the testing drills, especially in the short-burst sections, Henderson could really impress. Farrell’s take: Henderson was a Rivals250 prospect coming out of high school and highly touted. We liked his length and his frame and he had excellent closing speed and could turn and run with anyone. He emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the country and he’s a guy who will test well and be especially impressive in drills.

Henry Ruggs, Alabama

Recruiting: On National Signing Day, Ruggs committed to Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Penn State. Notes: The speedy receiver finished with 98 catches for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns as he averaged 17.5 yards per reception during his time in Tuscaloosa. In the 40-yard dash, Ruggs could challenge John Ross’ fastest-ever time of 4.22 seconds. Farrell’s take: Ruggs was a tiny receiver with great speed coming out of high school and his ability to separate was what had him so highly ranked. He’s a touchdown waiting to happen in the NFL and that’s what we saw in high school. He should kill it at the NFL Combine with his 40 time.

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Recruiting: Arkansas never offered Simmons despite it being his dream school, and then it looked like Michigan and Nebraska had emerged, but a lot of coaching staffs were not sure whether Simmons was a better fit on offense or defense. When a bunch of Clemson defensive backs left for the NFL, coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables made Simmons a priority and he picked the Tigers. Notes: Over a four-year career, but especially in three seasons playing in a majority of games, Simmons totaled 238 tackles (28.5 for loss) and 11 sacks. He also added four interceptions and six forced fumbles. There are questions about Simmons’ exact position over time but that flexibility could actually be a bonus for Simmons on draft night. Farrell’s take: Simmons was a high three-star prospect and a rare commitment from Kansas for Clemson who has blossomed into a star that the NFL loves. He was a huge safety coming out and we thought he might grow into a linebacker, so there were some question marks surrounding how he would develop. Those look silly now. He’s simply a baller and one of the top defenders in the country and he will show his versatility at the combine.

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Recruiting: Auburn emerged as the top school for Wanogho leading into National Signing Day and while he considered the idea of visiting Mississippi State, Tennessee and South Carolina, the four-star who was rated as a defensive end decided against those trips and signed with the Tigers. Notes: Listed at 245 pounds coming out of high school, Wanogho is now listed at 6-foot-5 and 308 pounds at the combine but his athleticism could still impress. With a background in swimming, soccer and basketball, Wanogho could separate himself from some offensive linemen in Indianapolis. Farrell’s take: Wanogho was a very raw but amazing-looking prospect who was projected as a defensive end but has emerged as an offensive lineman. This kid is a freaky athlete and could blow up the combine.

AJ Terrell, Clemson