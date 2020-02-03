Ramsay High School in Birmingham has two elite football players in the 2021 class- Tim Keenan , who is currently ranked the No. 5 player in Alabama and Jeremiah Williams , the No. 6 ranked player in the state. Keenan has been a long-time Alabama target and been to Tuscaloosa countless times in the last two years. Williams received an offer from Alabama on Friday. Both attended Junior Day on Saturday at Alabama.

"I'm honored," Williams said of his offer from the Crimson Tide. "The Junior Day visit was great. I got to sit down in Coach Saban's office and talk to him. He told me my pros and cons.

'"He was telling me I am a great player. He said I have a great get off and can bend the corners, but I have to use my hands a little bit more."

Williams was asked what stands out about Alabama. He replied, "The culture."

It was also an eye-opening experience to sit down with Coach Saban.

"I mean it's Nick Saban," he said. "I was still shocked that he wants me to play for his program."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound backer enjoyed the photoshoot, spending time with Coach Sal Sunseri, watching film and attending the Alabama vs. Arkansas basketball game on Saturday.

Williams grew up an Auburn fan. The Tigers have offered and showing heavy interest. Alabama will challenge its in-state rival for Williams. He was asked about playing alongside Keenan at the next level.

"A few folks would ask us, but we just look at each other and laugh," Williams stated.

"I mean, it wouldn’t be any different. Probably a little easier because I’ll know someone," Keenan said.

Keenan has been a frequent visitor. Tuscaloosa has become a familiar spot.

"It was good as usual," he said when asked about the trip to Alabama. "I can't wait to see the facility finished. It's definitely becoming real familiar.

"I talked to Coach Saban. He said he is here to help make me a better man and player. He wants me down in Tuscaloosa. They aren't pressuring me to commit. They just want me on board."

Has Keenan thought about making an early decision?

"I have, he said, “but I am going to wait because I only want to commit once. My mind isn't any form of made up yet."

Alabama recently hired a new defensive line coach in former Crimson Tide star Freddie Roach. Keenan is also familiar with Coach Roach and had a prior relationship which can only bode well for Alabama.

"Coach Roach and I go back to youth camp," Keenan said. "We have a little inside joke, but I like his style of coaching and his vision."