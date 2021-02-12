Team Nuggets going into the weekend
A few team nuggets heading into the weekend. In case you missed it, April 17 will be A-Day. Biggest question I continue to get when asked about A-Day is whether Alabama will really have a spring game in 2021 or not. My thought is this: They just played a 13-game season, so I strongly feel Alabama will be able to navigate through the spring football period.
ICYMI: Elijah Brown commits to Alabama
Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star tight endElijah Brown announced Friday morning that he would be taking his talents to Alabama. The Rivals250 prospect accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers during the course of his recruitment, and becomes the third prospect to commit to the Crimson Tide in the 2022 class.