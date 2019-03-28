Jonathan Odom, three-star tight end from Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida, attended Alabama's spring practice on Saturday. He received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama earlier this month.

"The visit was great," Odom said. "This was my second time, but my first time was as a freshman and I didn’t really remember anything about it.

"My favorite parts of the visit was just being able to get a campus tour, watch practice, talk academics, saw the dorms and talked to Coach Saban. I was in the tight end meeting room. I met with Coach Banks and watched film with him."

Odom was also impressed with the Crimson Tide's facilities.

"All top-of-the-line," he said. "As you would expect for Bama. If there’s something new that benefits the players they are gonna have it."

Alabama has one tight end commitment in the 2020 class (Caden Clark). It is looking for additional players at the position. Odom spent time with Coach Saban and tight ends coach Jeff Banks during his visit.

"Coach Saban just told me that they want me and need good tight ends," Odom said. "They need complete tight ends to come in and produce. He said I was that guy, and they would love to have me apart of the family.

"Coach Banks is a great, high energy guy who knows a lot about the game. He is a great coach. We have started to develop a great relationship."

Odom talked more of what he saw at the Tide's practice on Saturday.

"It was great," he said. "They had the tight end involved in almost every formation which was good to see. Just being able to see everything in live action and what a day at Bama would be like really stood out to me."

A decision will not take place until closer to the start of Odom's senior season. He revealed a top 11 earlier this month of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

"Just how much they use the tight ends, but are also always a top program," Odom replied when asked what stands out regarding Alabama. "I''m not sure yet if I will get back to Alabama, but it's definitely a possibility."



