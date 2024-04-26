Alabama had one five-star edge rusher taken on night one of the 2024 NFL Draft when the Minnesota Vikings traded up to select Dallas Turner at pick No. 17. Now, Turner’s partner in crime, Chris Braswell, has seen his NFL dreams come true, as the Buccaneers selected him with pick No. 25 in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Aside from Turner, Burton follows J.C. Latham (No. 7 overall, Tennessee Titans), Terrion Arnold (No. 24 overall, Detroit Lions) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 41 overall, New Orleans Saints) as Alabama’s selections so far.

Braswell earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Baltimore, Md. native recorded eight sacks in his senior season and, according to Pro Football Focus, led the SEC in overall pressures, totaling 135 — ninth among all draft-eligible defenders.

Braswell’s athleticism highlights his profile as a prospect despite his relatively undersized frame, which is just 6 foot-3 and 251 pounds. At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the former five-star clocked a 40-yard dash of 4.6, which ranks in the 96th percentile for edge rushers.

“Braswell chose to stick it out at Alabama rather than transferring and was rewarded with a productive final campaign,” NFL analyst Lance Zurlien wrote in his report on Braswell. “as a pass rusher, he gets off the ball with good burst and uses a variety of moves, speeds and angles to create opportunities but needs to add counters to his approach. Braswell might have a ceiling as a good 3-4 backup or average designated pass rusher with core special teams value."

Braswell signed with Alabama as the No. 24 overall player and No. 2 outside linebacker in the 2020 class. Staying the course instead of transferring, he sat behind Will Anderson Jr. and Turner for the first two seasons of his college career. After Anderson left Tuscaloosa for the NFL last offseason, Braswell finally earned his chance to start last fall.