BamaInsider - Takeaways from Alabama's second pro day

Several big names were on hand to take in the workout. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch opted to watch Jones on Tuesday instead of making the trip to Ohio State for Justin Field’s pro day. Meanwhile, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton were also in town to observe Alabama players.

Alabama held its second of two pro days Tuesday as quarterback Mac Jones, receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and tight ends Miller Forristall and Carl Tucker all worked out in front of NFL coaches and scouts.

After putting in a solid display during Alabama’s first pro day last week, Jones said he wanted to take a few more deep shots Tuesday to show off his arm strength. The right-hander did that and then some

Jones wasn’t perfect, hitting the ceiling on one occasion while firing a few overthrows. However, if the overall purpose was to show he could sling the football, it was a successful workout. One of Jones’ best throws on the day came to his favorite target as he dropped back before firing a 55-yard pass to Smith.

Following the workout, Jones spoke with SEC Network where he appeared relatively pleased with his performance despite the occasional overthrow.

“In real football, you just want to complete the ball,” Jones said with a laugh. “At the end of the day, hopefully, I did show my arm strength. I can throw it 65 [yards] or however long I need to throw it. But in a real game, it’s all about being a passer and not a thrower.”

